Dar to visit Beijing for ‘strategic dialogue’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China will comprehensively review bilateral ties including economic and trade cooperation; up-gradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives during the fifth strategic dialogue.

Foreign Office said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Beijing, China from 13-16 May 2024 where he will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with the Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

“The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; up-gradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives,” it stated.

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

It further stated that the sides will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora. On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives. The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. “It reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”; reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest; enhancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC; and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development,” the Foreign Office further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024