Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Sri Lankan shares ended 1% higher on Friday in a holiday-shortened session, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1% higher at 12,070.68 points in a half-day session on account of the Christmas holiday. For the week, the index added 2.7%.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance and conglomerate Softlogic Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining about 25% each.

The equity market's turnover was 2.84 billion rupees ($14.06 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume fell to 175.5 million shares from 204.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 67.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

As of Thursday, the island-nation has reported 582,149 coronavirus cases and 14,832 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.39% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.