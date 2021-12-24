ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended 1% higher on Friday in a holiday-shortened session, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1% higher at 12,070.68 points in a half-day session on account of the Christmas holiday. For the week, the index added 2.7%.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance and conglomerate Softlogic Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining about 25% each.

The equity market's turnover was 2.84 billion rupees ($14.06 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume fell to 175.5 million shares from 204.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 67.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

As of Thursday, the island-nation has reported 582,149 coronavirus cases and 14,832 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.39% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Govt decides to amend gas law

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Sialkot lynching: Senate passes resolution condemning attack

At least three injured in Karachi drain blast

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government

Covid-impacted nations: IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency later than planned

At least 32 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

Pakistan receives $300mn from ADB for energy sector reforms

Read more stories