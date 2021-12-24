ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
China stocks end lower on COVID-19 outbreak; new energy, machinery firms slump

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Friday as new energy and machinery shares tumbled, while a local outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on some business operations and investor sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,921.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,618.05 points.

For the week, the CSI300 index lost 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%.

An index tracking Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext dropped 2.3%.

Rising COVID-19 infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents, and several companies have said their operations have been affected.

New energy vehicle giant BYD dropped 3.6%, after the South China Morning Post reported that the company had to cut production at its plant in Xian.

The new energy subindex tumbled 4.1%, with new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic industry down 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Chinese battery giant CATL plunged 7.3%.

New energy shares have surged this year amid China's green push, and some investors are taking profits, analysts said.

Non-ferrous metals and machinery stocks dropped 3.6% each, while resource shares lost 2.4%.

