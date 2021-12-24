KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Telecard Ltd # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021 Pakgen Power Ltd 24-12-2021 27-12-2021 10% (ii) 22-12-2021 Lalpir Power Ltd 24-12-2021 27-12-2021 10% (ii) 22-12-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Blessed Textiles Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd. # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02-Jan-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-Jan-2022 04-Jan-2022 Avanceon L imited # 29-12-2021 05-Jan-2022 05-Jan-2022 Altern Energy L imited 31-12-2021 06-Jan-2022 185% (i) 29-12-2021 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd # 31-12-2021 06-Jan-2022 06-Jan-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07-Jan-2022 TRG Pakistan L imited # 29-12-2021 11-Jan-2022 11-Jan-2022 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 460% (F) 04-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 (BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah Ltd 06-Jan-2022 15-Jan-2022 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-Jan-2022 27-Jan-2022 NIL 27-Jan-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021