ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd #                      17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd #         17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd #                   18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD #             18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021   27-12-2021     NIL                          27-12-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 24-12-2021   27-12-2021     10% (ii)      22-12-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 24-12-2021   27-12-2021     10% (ii)      22-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd #      21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd #           21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd. #                 20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021     900% (F)      21-12-2021     30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021   30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021   31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                         27-12-2021   02-Jan-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            28-12-2021   04-Jan-2022                                04-Jan-2022
Avanceon L imited #              29-12-2021   05-Jan-2022                                05-Jan-2022
Altern Energy L imited           31-12-2021   06-Jan-2022    185% (i)                     29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd #                 31-12-2021   06-Jan-2022                                06-Jan-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-12-2021   07-Jan-2022
TRG Pakistan L imited #          29-12-2021   11-Jan-2022                                11-Jan-2022
Siemens Engineering 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  06-Jan-2022   13-Jan-2022    460% (F)    04-Jan-2022     13-Jan-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah
Ltd                             06-Jan-2022   15-Jan-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills
Ltd                             20-Jan-2022   27-Jan-2022    NIL                         27-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings Lalpir Power Ltd Pakgen Power Ltd Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories