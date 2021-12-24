KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd 24-12-2021 27-12-2021 10% (ii) 22-12-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd 24-12-2021 27-12-2021 10% (ii) 22-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd. # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02-Jan-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-Jan-2022 04-Jan-2022
Avanceon L imited # 29-12-2021 05-Jan-2022 05-Jan-2022
Altern Energy L imited 31-12-2021 06-Jan-2022 185% (i) 29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd # 31-12-2021 06-Jan-2022 06-Jan-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07-Jan-2022
TRG Pakistan L imited # 29-12-2021 11-Jan-2022 11-Jan-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 06-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 460% (F) 04-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah
Ltd 06-Jan-2022 15-Jan-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills
Ltd 20-Jan-2022 27-Jan-2022 NIL 27-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##
