Dec 23, 2021
Business & Finance

CEO Diamond Paints recognised with Business Leader of the Year award

Sponsored Content Updated 23 Dec 2021

CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed was recognised at the 1st Business Excellence Awards 2021-22 ceremony with the ‘Business Leader of the Year' award.

The honour was bestowed upon the CEO at the Governor House Lahore through the hands of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, as a token for contributing to Pakistan through sustainable growth of the economy and bringing about life-changing innovations during the post-pandemic era.

At the prestigious event, Diamond Paints was recognised for successfully accomplishing a turnover of Rs13.2 billion during the 20-21 fiscal year, out of which Rs2.6 billion was given to the government in the form of tax. Moreover, the company was also applauded for spending an additional Rs21.5 crores on social welfare as a contribution to society.

Furthermore, understanding their corporate responsibilities as the No.1 leading paint brand in Pakistan, Mir Shoaib shared that 50% of all company operations are being conducted on green energy (solar panels) to conserve energy (800kW), water, and preserve the environment.

Setting new milestones and creating history as a proud Pakistani brand, the family-led business of Diamond Paints has revolutionized the paint industry and set new benchmarks of success.

The company holds a firm belief that in the long run, its efforts will yield results and bring about economic benefits, help with job creation, improvement in the ecosystem, and much more.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Diamond Paints

