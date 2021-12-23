ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

President highlights significance of cyber technology

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that skilled and well-equipped youth graduates in the fields of latest technological innovations including wave technology and chip manufacturing could fulfill country’s future requirements.

He was addressing at the concluding session of the 1st International Conference on Microwave, Antennas and Circuits arranged by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). “Without sacrificing quality, we shall have to increase the numbers of graduates proportionally with all the available tools,” he said.

Dilating upon the significance of cyber technology, he highlighted the latest development in chip designing and manufacturing.

The president said that the world had taken a paradigm shift in the technological and industrial revolutions; therefore, Pakistan should jump on this fast-paced train with quality trained youth bulge.

He stressed upon imparting of quality education at the universities level, besides enhancing the enrollment of graduates in the higher studies to meet the ever-increasing demands of the technological and industrial market.

The president emphasised that they would have to change the approach and attitude to brace the latest transformations in the realms of science and technology.

“Besides, further enhancing the quality of education at the university level, we should focus on increasing the number of graduates in the higher studies to meet the requirements of the local market as well as the global market craving for skilled people,” he added.

The president said the research should be made in such a way that could be applicable practically to the market consumption.

He observed these were the basic pillars upon which a country’s foundation for future progress would depend. The decisions of the academic, political and national leadership also played important role in setting the direction of nations, he opined.

The president further stressed upon enhancing the number of students pursuing higher education and said that the current ratio of 10 percent should be proportionally increased to fill the vacuum.

Pakistan being the fifth most populous country of the world was blessed with immense talented youth bulge who could take edge in the latest technologies, setting the country on the course of rapid progress and prosperity, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi NUST Global market Science and Technology

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

President highlights significance of cyber technology

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories