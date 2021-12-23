President highlights significance of cyber technology

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that skilled and well-equipped youth graduates in the fields of latest technological innovations including wave technology and chip manufacturing could fulfill country’s future requirements.

He was addressing at the concluding session of the 1st International Conference on Microwave, Antennas and Circuits arranged by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). “Without sacrificing quality, we shall have to increase the numbers of graduates proportionally with all the available tools,” he said.

Dilating upon the significance of cyber technology, he highlighted the latest development in chip designing and manufacturing.

The president said that the world had taken a paradigm shift in the technological and industrial revolutions; therefore, Pakistan should jump on this fast-paced train with quality trained youth bulge.

He stressed upon imparting of quality education at the universities level, besides enhancing the enrollment of graduates in the higher studies to meet the ever-increasing demands of the technological and industrial market.

The president emphasised that they would have to change the approach and attitude to brace the latest transformations in the realms of science and technology.

“Besides, further enhancing the quality of education at the university level, we should focus on increasing the number of graduates in the higher studies to meet the requirements of the local market as well as the global market craving for skilled people,” he added.

The president said the research should be made in such a way that could be applicable practically to the market consumption.

He observed these were the basic pillars upon which a country’s foundation for future progress would depend. The decisions of the academic, political and national leadership also played important role in setting the direction of nations, he opined.

The president further stressed upon enhancing the number of students pursuing higher education and said that the current ratio of 10 percent should be proportionally increased to fill the vacuum.

Pakistan being the fifth most populous country of the world was blessed with immense talented youth bulge who could take edge in the latest technologies, setting the country on the course of rapid progress and prosperity, he added.

