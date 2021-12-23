ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder
Dec 23, 2021
Markets

Nikkei edges higher on tech rally but Nintendo, sauce makers cap gains

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in chipmakers and other tech stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in Nintendo and sauce makers.

The Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.16% higher after swinging between small gains and losses throughout the session in holiday-thinned trading. The broader Topix added 0.09%.

“The main players, foreign institutional investors, are out of the market for Christmas, and the action by individual investors is thin,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

“For the next while, it looks like it’s going to be hard to find direction in this market.”

Sony was among the Nikkei’s top gainers, climbing 2.77% after its India unit finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms.

Tokyo Electron was the biggest mover by index points, adding 0.74%, while fellow chipmaker Advantest advanced 1.41%.

Overnight, the U.S. Nasdaq 100 rallied 2.29%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.35%.

The Nikkei’s biggest mover was Shinsei Bank with a 5.94% gain after SBI Holdings, which recently completed a tender offer for Shinsei, said it’s worth pursuing the option of taking it private.

At the other end, sauce maker Ajinomoto slumped 2.13% to be the Nikkei’s worst performing stock, while peer Kikkoman lost 1.38%.

Nintendo declined 1.66%.

Toyota Motor cut losses into the close, but still ended 0.68% lower as it fell further after last week’s strong gains on beefed-up electric vehicle plans. Group supplier Denso slipped 0.87%.

Nikkei Nikkei index Nikkei 225 Tokyo Electron

