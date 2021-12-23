ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Dec 23, 2021
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Ltd #                            17-12-2021    23-12-2021                                 23-12-2021
Systems Ltd #                    17-12-2021    23-12-2021                                 23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd #                      17-12-2021    24-12-2021                                 24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd #         17-12-2021    24-12-2021                                 24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd #                   18-12-2021    24-12-2021                                 24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD #             18-12-2021    24-12-2021                                 24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021    26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021    27-12-2021    NIL                          27-12-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 24-12-2021    27-12-2021    10% (ii)    22-12-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 24-12-2021    27-12-2021    10% (ii)    22-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021    28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd #      21-12-2021    28-12-2021                                 28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd #           21-12-2021    28-12-2021                                 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021    29-12-2021                                 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021    30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  20-12-2021    30-12-2021                                 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021    30-12-2021    900% (F)    21-12-2021       30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021    30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021    31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Ltd                              27-12-2021    02-Jan-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            28-12-2021    04-Jan-2022                               04-Jan-2022
Avanceon L imited #              29-12-2021    05-Jan-2022                               05-Jan-2022
Altern Energy L imited           31-12-2021    06-Jan-2022   185% (i)    29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd #                 31-12-2021    06-Jan-2022                               06-Jan-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-12-2021    07-Jan-2022
TRG Pakistan L imited #          29-12-2021    11-Jan-2022                               11-Jan-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-Jan-2022   13-Jan-2022   460% (F)    04-Jan-2022     13-Jan-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah
Ltd                              06-Jan-2022   15-Jan-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       20-Jan-2022   27-Jan-2022   NIL                         27-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

