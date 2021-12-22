ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted on Wednesday the apologies of Railways Minister Azam Swati and Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chauhdry, Aaj News reported.

The railways minister appeared before the ECP today. The ECP told Swati that all the "institutions are yours and it was not appropriate to attack them". Swati replied that he had always raised his voice to make the ECP an independent watchdog.

The ECP directed both the ministers to exercise caution in future.

Earlier, the ECP had reserved its verdict on the apologies of both the ministers. Swati had accused the commission of rigging polls and said that such institutions should be “set on fire”.

"This ECP is good for nothing-it always rigged polls-it took bribes for that purpose-such institutions should be set on fire," Swati said in a hard-hitting diatribe against the ECP.

The minister added, "The ECP is making mockery of government's efforts to hold free and fair elections. It would not be allowed to undermine democracy."

Meanwhile, the information minister had also alleged that the ECP had become a headquarters for the opposition parties.

In his apology, Chauhdry said that he "personally respects" the Chief Election Commission, adding that he did not abuse anyone.

"I am sorry. I apologise for my words," the information minister said.