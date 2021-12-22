Future development projects: Senate body seeks representation in CPEC JWGs

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has recommended to the CPEC Authority to make one member of this Senate Committee a part of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) for future development projects.

The committee met with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee discussed various development projects and their cost.

On the recommendation of the committee, it was informed that the JWGs are headed by secretaries of respective ministries/division who also decide matters related to the composition of the groups. The committee was informed that the recommendation has been forwarded to heads of all CPEC JWGs vide letter dated 22nd October 2021.

With regards to the committee recommendations on the Special Economic Zone Act, 2012, which should be amended in order to facilitate the investors, the committee was informed that the process has been initiated to make necessary amendments in the Special Economic Zone Act.

The committee was informed that a committee is constituted to review the progress on federally-funded Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and highlight necessary interventions, and also to provide input for future development interventions to uplift Balochistan through federal PSDP and/or innovations financing mode i.e. Public-Private Partnership.

The committee, while receiving briefing on the ministry–wise details of projects costing less than Rs2 billon, the chairman committee raised question on the time and cost overrun projects.

“Too many demands are competing against too scarce resources,” the ministry stated. The committee, unanimously, decided that the meeting should be held with the representatives of each division on time and cost overrun projects and obtain a concrete report on the delay in the projects. The ministry advised that a “First-In, First-Out” (FiFo) method should be adopted to thoroughly study the details of the ageing projects from approximately 2011.

The Committee decided that the meeting will commence from the National Highways Authority (NHA) projects in the presence of the representations from the NHA division, the Planning Commission, and the ministry.

The committee also questioned the large number of foreign-funded projects given to the Finance Division and sought their details. The ministry informed the committee that the lack of cancellation policy is also one of the reasons the projects are not completed. “No project is ever cancelled,” the ministry stated.

The Committee put forward the recommendations to introduce the policy of cancellation through the FiFo method.

The committee inquired about the progress report on the recommendation made by the committee in its meeting held on 16th September 2021. Detailed presentation by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on PSDP projects over Rs2 billion along with their ageing and cost analysis with regards to dollar fluctuations was also taken up.

The committee was informed that the total number of PSDP projects 2021-22 are 1,155 with a total cost of Rs9,422 billion. The expenditure up to 30-06-2021 is Rs2,886 billion with a throw forward up to 01-07-2021 is Rs6,537 billion and allocation 01-07-2021 is Rs900 billion.

The ministry also informed the committee on PSDP utilisation 2021-22 with a total of Rs900 billion out of which Rs100 billion are foreign aid. The committee was also informed that utilisation as on 10-12-2021 is Rs190 billion, which is 67pc of sanctioned amount.

While briefing on the current status of development of Islamabad jail, the committee raised questions about the prison’s construction without permission. “A jail is being constructed in Islamabad buffer zone,” said Saleem Mandviwalla.

The committee noted that the construction cost has also increased three times of the jail from Rs3.9 billion to Rs12 billion. The committee was informed that the prison is now estimated to cost Rs12 billion, while earlier its cost was Rs3.9 billion.

The committee chairman directed that the issue of construction of Islamabad Jail will be included in every meeting of the committee. The Committee members also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of thefts and robberies in Islamabad.

The ministry informed the committee that the chief justices of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court, visited the Islamabad Jail Project and formed an evaluation committee.

The committee was informed that 1.6 percent from the total cost of the project has been spent and that the pending inquiries are cleared and the PC–I is to be revised. The committee was informed that within 2-3 days, the finalised design will be submitted to the evaluation committee for further progress.

Consideration of the bill titled, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, moved by Senator Sherry Rehman and consideration of bill, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, moved by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani were deferred due to the absence of the movers of the bills.

The meeting was attended by senators, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Danesh Kumar, Saadia Abbasi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, and Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives also attended the meeting.

