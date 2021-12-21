ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rise, winning back some of prior day's losses

AFP 21 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced early Tuesday, winning back some of the prior session's losses as markets monitored ongoing trends in the spike in Covid-19 cases and digested corporate earnings.

US President Joe Biden was set to deliver an address on the pandemic later Tuesday amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant, while White House official said the government will distribute 500 million free Covid-19 tests.

Major indices lost more than one percent on Monday amid worries over Omicron and disappointment after opposition from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blocked Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change package.

About 25 minutes into trading on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 35,193.68.

US stocks fall on virus spike, Biden bill woes

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,592.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,058.09.

Among individual companies, Nike jumped 5.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits as strong pricing offset a hit from supply chain outages on product availability.

Micron Technology surged 9.3 percent as it scored a 33 percent increase in revenues to $7.7 billion amid strong demand driven by the push for 5G telecommunications and electric vehicles.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks rise, winning back some of prior day's losses

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Close finish: South Korea beat Pakistan to qualify for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee largely stable, closes at 178.05 in inter-bank market

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks

Auto financing in Pakistan reaches Rs349bn, but growth slows

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Read more stories