ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday, as the benchmark index swung both ways until finally settling in the red amid rise in current account deficit to $1.9 billion, while volumes and value declined from the previous session.

The index started off on a positive note, gaining 254.71 points and jumped to the day’s high of 44,594.66. However, failing to sustain its gains, the index fell to an intra-day low of 44,122.13, down 217.82 points.

At close, the index settled lower by 162.88 points or 0.37% at 44,177.07.

“The battle between bulls and bears continued throughout the day,” said Arif Habib Limited in its post-market comment.

KSE-100 up 1% as bulls mark return to bourse

On the economic front, the current account deficit widened to $1.91 billion in November 2021, from $1.76 billion in October 2021, as imports outstripped strong exports and remittances. However, many believe the deficit was lower than market expectations.

“Imports were mainly lifted by high international commodity prices in addition to strong domestic economic recovery,” said the central bank.

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

On the corporate front, Cnergyico PK Limited announced that its Board of Directors has given a go ahead to the management to negotiate with shareholders of Puma Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited for acquisition of its majority stake therein.

Meanwhile, sectors wiping the gains of KSE-100 index included banking (70.65 points), oil and gas exploration (66.02 points), and fertilizer (44.11 points).

Volume decreased, clocking in at 223.08 million on the all-shares index, down from 238.45 million on Monday. The value of shares traded declined to Rs8.7 billion, down from Rs9.4 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 21.71 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with 20.93 million shares, and Cnergyico PK Limited with 18.72 million shares.

Shares of 346 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 145 registered an increase, 171 recorded a fall, and 30 remained unchanged.

