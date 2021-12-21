ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toyota to start car hardware, software update service in Japan

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will launch a service next year offering customisation and updates for cars as customers increasingly hold on to their vehicles for longer.

The service, known as Kinto Factory, will start in late January and offer new safety features, refreshed interiors, and software upgrades to car computer systems.

Toyota is trying to transform itself from a maker and seller of cars to a more service-based "mobility company". The new service is part of Toyota's Kinto brand, launched in 2019 and offering car-sharing services.

Kinto president Shinya Kodera told reporters that for the sake of sustainability, it's best for cars to be "used for a long time in a healthy condition and eventually collected and recycled".

Toyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January

The company would consider expanding its Kinto Factory service abroad, he added.

Kinto subscriptions, which offer flat-rate car leases and insurance, had increased to 28,000 by November from 1,200 at the launch two years ago, which Kodera described as "a little short of what we expected".

Toyota Motor Corp software update service

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota to start car hardware, software update service in Japan

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee largely stable, closes at 178.05 in inter-bank market

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks

Auto financing in Pakistan reaches Rs349bn, but growth slows

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Read more stories