ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.05%)
ASL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
BYCO 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (13.17%)
FCCL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.58%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.85%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.12%)
FNEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.13%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.09%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.46%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (14.7%)
PAEL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.71%)
POWER 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.22%)
PRL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.25%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.03%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (15.56%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 146.4 (3.32%)
BR30 18,589 Increased By 1145.8 (6.57%)
KSE100 44,341 Increased By 1094 (2.53%)
KSE30 17,482 Increased By 437 (2.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Co said on Wednesday it planned to build 800,000 vehicles globally in January, a record for the month, as it ramps up production to make up for output lost to parts shortages. "We will continue to maintain our production forecast of the 9 million unit level" for the year to March 31, the company said in a press release.

The production plan for January represents an increase of 60,000 vehicles from a year earlier.

The world's largest automaker by volume has been affected by a shortage of parts supplied by COVID-19 hit factories in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Honda's Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December

The company this week said those shortages are forcing it to halt some manufacturing in Japan in December, resulting in lost production of 14,000 cars for the month.

Toyota Motor

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories