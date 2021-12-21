ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.64%)
BR30 19,075 Decreased By -37 (-0.19%)
KSE100 44,137 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By -107.3 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, stocks up along with oil prices

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed past 74 against the dollar on Tuesday, heading away from a near two-week low hit in the previous session amid a rise in global risk aversion over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while stock indexes inched higher helped by higher oil prices.

By 0713 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.4% to 73.88 against the dollar after hitting 74.50 on Monday, its weakest level since Dec. 7.

The rouble is likely to remain within a range of 73.5-74.5 against the greenback in the short term, leading towards the lower boundary if concerns about Omicron do not intensify, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to 83.32 .

The rouble remains supported by Russia's record strong current account surplus and a series of rate hikes by the Bank of Russia that make investments into rouble assets more appealing.

The central bank last raised the key rate to 8.5% on Dec. 17 and indicated it was ready to increase the cost of lending further.

But concerns about Moscow's soured ties with the West and usual investor intention to cut exposure to risky assets ahead of Christmas and New year holidays prevent the rouble from firming further.

The West is concerned about Russia's military build-up near its border with Ukraine, while Moscow has dismissed such concerns saying it has the right to move its troops within Russian territory as it deems necessary.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to shed light on Russia's foreign affairs among other issues at his annual media conference on Thursday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $72.28 a barrel, recovering from losses stoked by investors' fears about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.6% to 1,583.6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.2% higher at 3,712.7 points.

Rouble Russian rouble Russian rouble vs dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, stocks up along with oil prices

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

Rise in advance tax on cell phone users under consideration

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

Read more stories