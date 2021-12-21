KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 20, 2021).

====================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================================== Spectrum Sec. Altern Energy 5,000 29.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 29.25 Darson Sec. Flying Cement Co. 500,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00 MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,000 44.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 44.59 Punjab Capital Sec. Int. Steels 15,000 63.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 63.38 MRA Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 136,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 17.50 B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 112.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 112.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Unity Foods Limited 250,000 26.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 26.25 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 909,000 ======================================================================================================

