Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
21 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 20, 2021).
======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================================
Spectrum Sec. Altern Energy 5,000 29.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 29.25
Darson Sec. Flying Cement Co. 500,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00
MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,000 44.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 44.59
Punjab Capital Sec. Int. Steels 15,000 63.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 63.38
MRA Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 136,000 17.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 17.50
B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 112.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 112.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Unity Foods Limited 250,000 26.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 26.25
======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 909,000
======================================================================================================
