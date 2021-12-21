ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 20, 2021).

======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                      Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================================
Spectrum Sec.                     Altern Energy                                 5,000            29.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      5,000            29.25
Darson Sec.                       Flying Cement Co.                           500,000            10.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500,000            10.00
MRA Sec.                          HI-tech Lubricant                             2,000            44.59
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      2,000            44.59
Punjab Capital Sec.               Int. Steels                                  15,000            63.38
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     15,000            63.38
MRA Sec.                          Pak Agro Pckg Ltd.                          136,000            17.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    136,000            17.50
B&B Sec.                          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                             1,000           112.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      1,000           112.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Unity Foods Limited                         250,000            26.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    250,000            26.25
======================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                              909,000
======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions between Client to Client

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories