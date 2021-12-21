KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 20, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,339.95 High: 44,484.76 Low: 43,808.84 Net Change: (+) 439.27 Volume (000): 118,593 Value (000): 7,376,572 Makt Cap (000) 1,832,564,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,472.75 NET CH. (+) 143.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,781.84 NET CH. (+) 136.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,746.32 NET CH. (+) 46.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,470.12 NET CH. (+) 67.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,794.82 NET CH. (+) 24.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,127.15 NET CH. (+) 107.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-December-2021 ====================================

