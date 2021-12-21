Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
21 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 20, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,339.95
High: 44,484.76
Low: 43,808.84
Net Change: (+) 439.27
Volume (000): 118,593
Value (000): 7,376,572
Makt Cap (000) 1,832,564,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,472.75
NET CH. (+) 143.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,781.84
NET CH. (+) 136.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,746.32
NET CH. (+) 46.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,470.12
NET CH. (+) 67.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,794.82
NET CH. (+) 24.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,127.15
NET CH. (+) 107.15
------------------------------------
As on: 20-December-2021
====================================
