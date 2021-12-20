ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall on virus spike, Biden bill woes

AFP Updated 20 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks began the week much lower Monday after President Joe Biden's social spending bill hit a roadblock in Congress, while spiking Covid-19 cases weakened the economic outlook.

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what could be a fatal blow to Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better proposal when he announced on Sunday that he would not vote for it.

Meanwhile, surging case counts and the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 prompted some governments to enact fresh restrictions, while top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned that the latest strain would be "raging through the world" this winter.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare dubbed Omicron "the Grinch that might steal Christmas," and said traders were selling off partially due to concerns that the economic recovery isn't as strong as it appears.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.7 percent at 34,755.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to 4,550.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 1.5 percent to 14,940.73.

This week's economic calendar includes reports on consumer confidence, home sales and durable goods orders. Markets will be closed on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall on virus spike, Biden bill woes

Major upset for PTI in Peshawar as JUI-F wins mayor seat

Newly-elected senator Tarin says inflation to come down in coming months

PM Imran's remarks on Afghanistan 'not insulting': Taliban FM responds to Hamid Karzai

KSE-100 up 1% as bulls mark return to bourse

Moderna says booster dose of its vaccine appears protective against Omicron

Omicron uncertainty prompts WEF to delay Davos summit to mid-2022

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable amid SBP measures to curb speculation

Lira crashes to new low of 20 vs euro after Erdogan comments

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Read more stories