ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021
Business & Finance

Bank of France optimism undimmed by pandemic woes

AFP 19 Dec 2021

PARIS: France's central bank said Sunday that the EU's second-largest economy remained resilient even faced with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, predicting steady growth over the coming years even if new restrictions are imposed.

The coronavirus crisis "has not left scars in terms of production levels and potential production," Bank of France director-general Olivier Garnier told reporters in Paris.

Central bank economists expect French output to add 3.6 percent next year, slightly down from previous predictions, and 2.2 percent in 2023, a slight increase.

Next year's expansion would be fuelled by resurgent domestic demand, as houses spend down pandemic savings and companies invest.

By 2024, France should return "close to the rhythm" its economy enjoyed before the pandemic, at around 1.4 percent annual growth, the Bank of France said -- albeit with lower unemployment and higher wages.

If new restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the central bank predicted slower growth for 2022 but a catch-up effect the following year.

As major central banks worldwide face the puzzle of whether to raise interest rates in a bid to control surging prices, the Bank of France said it expects inflation to remain elevated next year before falling back over 2023.

pandemic COVID Bank of France Omicron

