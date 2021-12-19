ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Rizwan Bhatti 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced implementation of Regulatory Approval System (RAS) for submission of letters and proposals pertaining to Banking Policy & Regulations Department (BPRD).

In order to further strengthen the organizational efficiency, effectiveness and turnaround time of regulatory approval process, the SBP has been endeavoring to digitize the end-to-end process of various request letters/proposals received from banks/DFIs/MFBs, their approval process and dissemination of regulatory decisions there against.

In the first phase, the SBP initiated the digitization process of Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD) and Exchange Policy Department (EPD) which has been completed and Regulatory Approval System (RAS) for these departments is functioning smoothly and efficiently. In the similar vein, digitization of RAS for Banking Policy & Regulations Department (BPRD) has now been completed and being rolled out for industry wide implementation.

SBP takes major step to promote green banking practices

Now, the SBP has announced implementation of RAS for BPRD issues. Accordingly, the SBP has advised the banks to submit their request letters and proposals pertaining to the functional domain of BPRD over the RAS portal. However, in addition to online submission, banks will also continue with the manual submission of such requests till December 31, 2021. These manually submitted requests must bear a unique case number generated on the RAS portal, on the cover page of their request letter.

With a view to ensuring a standardized submission process, banks are also advised to submit their request letters/proposals on the system prescribed forms along with a cover letter and requisite documents. The covering letter shall include a brief description of the underlying request, specific recommendations and be signed by at least two senior officers of Business/Group Head level.

Banks will also require maintaining complete record of cases processed through the RAS portal as per applicable instructions and shall present the same to SBP’s supervision teams, as and when required.

Banks will ensure their users and administrators have thoroughly reviewed the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the RAS portal before using the system.

To facilitate users, a service desk has been created wherein banks can lodge their complaints in relation to business and technical aspect of the RAS portal.

The cases submitted with incomplete documents or without following the procedures prescribed in User Manual shall not be entertained and shall be returned to the respective institution. SBP will bear no responsibility, of whatsoever nature, due to discrepant submission by the banks.

Periodical regulatory returns submitted by banks on SBP’s Data Acquisition Portal (DAP) or other online regulatory portals will not be submitted on RAS.

Banks are advised to bring the above instructions to the notice of all their relevant constituents and ensure meticulous compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Banking Policy & Regulations Department Regulatory Approval System

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories