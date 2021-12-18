Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 17, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
299,876,667 160,328,052 9,163,760,585 4,909,434,462
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 603,284,009 (1,017,820,176) (414,536,166)
Local Individuals 7,654,916,031 (7,582,926,091) 71,989,940
Local Corporates 3,687,209,458 (3,344,663,232) 342,546,226
