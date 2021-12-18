Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Hallmark Company Ltd 20-12-2021 11:00
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 20-12-2021 16:00
Imperial Limited 20-12-2021 11:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 20-12-2021 11:00
United Bank Limited 21-12-2021 10:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 21-12-2021 15:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21-12-2021 09:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 22-12-2021 14:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-12-2021 10:30
Jahnagir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 22-12-2021 12:00
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 22-12-2021 15:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 22-12-2021 11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 23-12-2021 14:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-12-2021 11:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 23-12-2021 09:30
Samin Textile Mills Ltd 23-12-2021 11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 11:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd 24-12-2021 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 24-12-2021 11:00
JS Global Capital Ltd 24-12-2021 10:30
=========================================================
