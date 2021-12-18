KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Hallmark Company Ltd 20-12-2021 11:00 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 20-12-2021 16:00 Imperial Limited 20-12-2021 11:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 20-12-2021 11:00 United Bank Limited 21-12-2021 10:00 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 21-12-2021 15:00 Fauji Foods Limited 21-12-2021 09:30 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 22-12-2021 14:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-12-2021 10:30 Jahnagir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 22-12-2021 12:00 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 22-12-2021 15:30 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 22-12-2021 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 23-12-2021 14:00 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-12-2021 11:30 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 23-12-2021 09:30 Samin Textile Mills Ltd 23-12-2021 11:00 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 11:30 Atlas Insurance Ltd 24-12-2021 11:00 The Bank of Khyber 24-12-2021 11:00 JS Global Capital Ltd 24-12-2021 10:30 =========================================================

