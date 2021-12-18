ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 18 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Hallmark Company Ltd                20-12-2021      11:00
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd   20-12-2021      16:00
Imperial Limited                    20-12-2021      11:00
Ados Pakistan Limited               20-12-2021      11:00
United Bank Limited                 21-12-2021      10:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd         21-12-2021      15:00
Fauji Foods Limited                 21-12-2021      09:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd        22-12-2021      14:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd      22-12-2021      10:30
Jahnagir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd         22-12-2021      12:00
Dandot Cement Company Ltd           22-12-2021      15:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd               22-12-2021      11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd    23-12-2021      14:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd           23-12-2021      11:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd        23-12-2021      09:30
Samin Textile Mills Ltd             23-12-2021      11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd           23-12-2021      11:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd                 24-12-2021      11:00
The Bank of Khyber                  24-12-2021      11:00
JS Global Capital Ltd               24-12-2021      10:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

