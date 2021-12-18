KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd# 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 16-12-2021 21-12-2021 21-12-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Systems Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Telecard Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Image Pakistan Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021 Blessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02/01/2022 G3 Technologies Ltd# 28-12-2021 04/01/2022 04/01/2022 Avanceon Ltd# 29-12-2021 05/01/2022 05/01/2022 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd# 31-12-2021 06/01/2021 06/01/2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07/01/2022 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06/01/2022 13/01/2022 460%(F) 4-01-2022 13/01/2022 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 06/01/2022 15/01/2022 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20/01/2022 27/01/2022 NIL 27/01/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

NIL

