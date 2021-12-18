KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd# 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 16-12-2021 21-12-2021 21-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Systems Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02/01/2022
G3 Technologies Ltd# 28-12-2021 04/01/2022 04/01/2022
Avanceon Ltd# 29-12-2021 05/01/2022 05/01/2022
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd# 31-12-2021 06/01/2021 06/01/2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07/01/2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 06/01/2022 13/01/2022 460%(F) 4-01-2022 13/01/2022
(BAFLTFC7)
Bank Alfalah Ltd 06/01/2022 15/01/2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20/01/2022 27/01/2022 NIL 27/01/2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
NIL
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.