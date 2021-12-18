ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd#                  11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                  18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021    15% B         14-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  16-12-2021   21-12-2021                                  21-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd#                 17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Systems Ltd#                     17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd#               17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd#          17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd#                    18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd#              18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021   27-12-2021    NIL                           27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd#            21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#       21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd#                   20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021   30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021   31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                         27-12-2021   02/01/2022
G3 Technologies Ltd#             28-12-2021   04/01/2022                                  04/01/2022
Avanceon Ltd#                    29-12-2021   05/01/2022                                  05/01/2022
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd#                  31-12-2021   06/01/2021                                  06/01/2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd                         24-12-2021   07/01/2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06/01/2022   13/01/2022    460%(F)       4-01-2022       13/01/2022
(BAFLTFC7)
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 06/01/2022   15/01/2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       20/01/2022   27/01/2022    NIL                           27/01/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

NIL

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

