Hindu pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan to visit Katas Raj Temple

  • Govt has completed arrangements for pilgrims security and transportation
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Dec 2021

Over 100 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Friday from India to visit the Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab, reported Aaj News.

The pilgrims arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing. The government has completed arrangements for Indian pilgrims' security, stay, and transportation.

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Hindu pilgrims will return to India via Wagah check post on December 23 (Thursday) after completing their religious festivities.

Earlier this week, the High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit the Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan.

"Today, the High Commission for Pakistan issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan. The group would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temple, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab from 17-23 December 2021," Pakistan's High Commission in India announced in a Twitter post.

"The High Commission wishes a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage to Hindu Pilgrims. Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and extending all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," the tweet added.

Last month, over 3000 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India to participate in religious and cultural rituals on the occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shadani Darbar in Sindh

Earlier this year, Pakistan issued over 1100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year.

