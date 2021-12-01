Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shadani Darbar in Sindh

The High Commission for Pakistan in India has issued 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims from India to visit the country to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram in the Sindh province.

A group of Hindu pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan on December 4 to visit Shadani temple at Mirpur Mathelo, and would return to India on December 15.

Last month, over 3000 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India to participate in religious and cultural rituals on the occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Earlier this year, Pakistan issued over 1100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year.