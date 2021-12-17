ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.51%)
ASL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.55%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.97%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.33%)
JSCL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
KAPCO 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.85%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
PAEL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.3%)
PIBTL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PRL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.23%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.92%)
TELE 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.73%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.56%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,513 Increased By 38.5 (0.86%)
BR30 18,630 Increased By 283.3 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,941 Increased By 210.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,300 Increased By 85.9 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Biden acknowledges social spending bill will likely be delayed

AFP 17 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he probably won't be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped.

Referring to tough talks he has held recently with Democrat Joe Machin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia and whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said: "It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote."

"We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," he said in a statement.

In other words, the initial hope of the Democratic president -- to have the bill definitively voted on before the end of the year -- seems to be fading.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," he said of his talks with Manchin.

The Build Back Better bill aims to funnel $1.75 trillion to lower the cost of childcare and drugs, support the purchasing power of households and to invest in the transition to clean energy.

Manchin considers the project to be too expensive and argues it will further fuel inflation, now a major concern for Biden and US consumers.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has been angered at the attention the White House has been lavishing on the moderate Manchin to win him over to backing the bill.

Faced with the risk of a fracture within his own extremely thin parliamentary majority, the president has resorted to another central plank of his electoral campaign, one that is dear to civil rights activists: protecting minority voting rights that have been threatened by reforms in many conservative states.

"We want and we have to get the text 'Build Back Better'," Biden said. "At the same time, we need to move forward on voting rights legislation and move forward as quickly as possible... Our democracy depends on it," he said.

Joe Biden Democrat Joe Machin

