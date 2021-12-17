Secret filming: LHC appoints Barrister Asad as amicus curiae

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday appointed Barrister Asad Raheem as amicus curiae in a petition against secret filming, recording or photographing of individuals, especially women without their knowledge or consent and sought replies from the respondents by January 12 next.

The petitioner, a social activist, Salman Sufi, through his counsel contended that there were various incidents wherein the owners of internet cafes or cinemas secretly recorded videos or photos of the activities of their customers.

He said the perpetrators uploaded the videos on websites or leaked to the general public through social media which resulted in loss of lives of many people but the culprits had not yet been identified, rather no action had been taken against them.

The counsel argued that the online offences against the privacy of individuals grew every day and needed to be curbed which infringed the inviolable right of dignity guaranteed under the Constitution.

