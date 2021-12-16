West Indies bat against Pakistan in Covid-hit final T20

KARACHI: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the Covid-disrupted third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Thursday.

The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring squad -- including three players -- tested positive for Covid-19.

Six players were ruled out overall, but the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.

Gudakesh Motie makes his international debut at 26, with Darren Bravo also coming into the side.

Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein were both left out after testing positive for the virus.

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Pakistan, already 2-0 up, rested pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf and brought in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The fate of the three-match ODI series -- starting in Karachi from Saturday -- is hanging in the balance over the Covid outbreak.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brendon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)