3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Reuters | BR Web Desk Updated 16 Dec 2021

The third and the final Twenty20 International (T20I) between Pakistan and West Indies will go ahead as scheduled, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

"The match is on, further details will follow," a source privy to the development told Business Recorder.

The announcement regarding the ODI series will be made in due course, the source added.

The series was earlier in doubt after five more members of the West Indies squad, including three players, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

“Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation,” the CWI said in a statement just hours before the third T20I in Karachi.

Pakistan create history with 18 T20I wins in a calendar year

“The boards are meeting to determine whether the tour can continue,” it added.

West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan.

Earlier, Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein, and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad ..." the CWI statement read.

"They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results."

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.

West Indies are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury in the first T20 match.

