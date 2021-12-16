ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep series

AFP Updated 16 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Thursday, sweeping the series 3-0.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 87 and skipper Babar Azam hit 79 as Pakistan achieved their highest run-chase in all Twenty20 internationals by reaching the 208-run target in 18.5 overs.

Babar and Rizwan, who put on 158 for the opening wicket, registered their sixth century stand in T20 internationals -- all this year. It is the most by any pair in the shortest format.

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a rapid 37-ball 64 to lead the tourists to 207-3 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs and the second by nine runs, also played in Karachi.

Scores: West Indies 207-3 in 20 overs; Pakistan 208-3 in 18.5 overs

Pakistan T20I West Indies

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep series

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir admitted to hospital

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

We will never let down survivors, parents of our martyred children: PM Imran

Read more stories