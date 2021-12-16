Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep series

KARACHI: Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Thursday, sweeping the series 3-0.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 87 and skipper Babar Azam hit 79 as Pakistan achieved their highest run-chase in all Twenty20 internationals by reaching the 208-run target in 18.5 overs.

Babar and Rizwan, who put on 158 for the opening wicket, registered their sixth century stand in T20 internationals -- all this year. It is the most by any pair in the shortest format.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a rapid 37-ball 64 to lead the tourists to 207-3 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs and the second by nine runs, also played in Karachi.

Scores: West Indies 207-3 in 20 overs; Pakistan 208-3 in 18.5 overs