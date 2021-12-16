ANL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.59%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.48%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.31%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.27%)
TELE 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.53%)
TRG 109.80 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (5.88%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.36%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,593 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,893 Decreased By -473.5 (-1.07%)
KSE30 17,320 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.88%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toshiba says it will rectify over-reliance on government

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp on Thursday pledged to rectify its over-reliance on administrative authorities after an investigation found it had colluded with the Japan's trade ministry to pressure overseas shareholders.

A shareholder-commissioned report concluded in June that the company had colluded with the ministry to block overseas investors from gaining influence at last year's shareholders meeting.

Specifically, Toshiba said it will keep records of contact between its executives and senior government officials and allow the board's audit committee to view those records regularly.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate also said it will make efforts to gain the understanding of shareholders "without solidifying a one-sided view on foreign investment funds and without being bound by prejudice and preconception."

Toshiba Corp

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Toshiba says it will rectify over-reliance on government

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories