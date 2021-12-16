ANL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.56%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.55%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.01%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.13%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4%)
GGGL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GGL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.48%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.26%)
NETSOL 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.66%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.38%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
TELE 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.79%)
TRG 108.60 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.73%)
UNITY 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.16%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -48.4 (-1.06%)
BR30 18,522 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.41%)
KSE100 43,842 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.18%)
KSE30 17,288 Decreased By -185.1 (-1.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

AFP Updated 16 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Four schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia Thursday.

Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 metres (33 feet).

"I can now sadly confirm that four children have died and four are in a critical condition and one in a serious condition," Tasmanian police commissioner Darren Hine said.

The victims were two boys and two girls from grades five and six -- typically aged about 10-12 years old.

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident, which occurred around 10 am local time on an otherwise sunny, early summer day.

Images from the school showed attending police officers in tears, and a swathe of blue tarpaulin sheets shielding what officers described as "a very confronting and distressing scene".

A police investigation is under way. Distraught witnesses, friends, family, teachers and first responders are being offered counselling.

'Horrific tragedy'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was "just shattering" and "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart," he said.

"I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there and witnessing these events, I just pray you'll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy."

The school had invited parents to volunteer for the event, which featured a wet play zone, a slide, an arts and crafts area, zorb balls and the bouncy castle.

"The purpose for the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates," the school, Hillcrest Primary, posted on its Facebook page.

That post was followed by the update: "There has been an accident on site at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day."

"We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency."

The school has around 200 students.

Local weather services had forecast "light winds" for the area, which sits on Tasmania's rugged north coast, looking out across the frigid Bass Strait.

Emergency services Australian media Two children Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport island state

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories