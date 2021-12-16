ANL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
ASC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.16%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.26%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
GGL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.48%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.7%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.12%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.22%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.67%)
BR30 18,522 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,046 Decreased By -320.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,345 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in US, Europe by 2025: Nikkei

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, the daily Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Nissan hopes that recycling batteries and re-using them in electric vehicles (EVs) would help lower production costs as the price of rare metals rise, Nikkei said.

The factories would be the company's first battery recycling facility built outside of Japan, the report added, without specifying the country in Europe where the factory would be built.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, the company announced its electrification push, committing to spending 2 trillion yen ($17.53 billion) over five years to increase vehicle electrification to catch up with rivals in one of the fastest growing segments for car makers.

The car maker said they plan to launch 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs, by 2030.

Nissan Motor

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in US, Europe by 2025: Nikkei

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories