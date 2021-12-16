ANL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.26%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
FNEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.7%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
GGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 90.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
PAEL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 34.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.02%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.12%)
UNITY 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.55%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.67%)
BR30 18,522 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,046 Decreased By -320.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,345 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
US oil may test resistance at $72.39

  • Support is at $70.79, a break below which could cause a fall into $68.99-$69.80
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $72.39 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $73.38.

A double-top has been violated.

The bearish target indicated by this pattern became invalid.

The surge on Wednesday is complicating the picture, as it could be a continuation of the uptrend, or a bounce against the preceding fall.

In either case, oil is likely to climb towards $73.38. However, only a further gain above this level could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

Support is at $70.79, a break below which could cause a fall into $68.99-$69.80. On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed as oil found a support at $69.36.

As long as it remains in the narrow range of $69.36-$73.13, trending signals will be neutral. A break below $69.36 could open the way towards $63.26-$67.03.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

