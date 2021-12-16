ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.51%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.48%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.96%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.03%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -37 (-0.81%)
BR30 18,499 Decreased By -98.8 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,005 Decreased By -361.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Three days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to have taken notice of the “very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar,” the premier, Wednesday, held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani ostensibly to discuss this issue.

Sanjrani called on Khan at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Senate chief was accompanied by two senators —Saifullah Niazi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Abdul Qadir.

A brief official statement issued after the meeting said matters related to legislation and parliamentary affairs were discussed in the meeting. The PM wants the Senate chief to play his role in addressing the grievances of the fishermen in Gwadar, it is learnt.

Following this development, the chairman Senate is expected to visit Gwadar soon to allay the concerns of Gwadar fishermen, a cabinet member said, on the condition of anonymity.

Sanjrani, who belongs to Balochistan, is regarded as an influential figure in the province’s politics. He is said to be instrumental in the resolution of a ‘mega’ political crisis in the province and the elevation of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as Chief Minister in October this year. Like Sanjrani, Qadir is also elected on Balochistan seat in Senate.

PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Thousands of people staged a massive sit-in that continued for almost a month in Gwadar mainly against illegal fishing trawlers, which, they said, were destroying their livelihoods.

Their other major demands, out of the total 19 demands, included: removal of Gwadar Development Authority director-general, deputy commissioner Gwadar and assistant commissioner Pasni, grant of freedom for fishermen to go to sea, closure of wine shops in Gwadar, elimination of interference in cross-border trade with Iran, establishment of a university in Gwadar, appointments on empty seats of education department’s non-teaching staff, provision of clean drinking water, priority to locals on jobs for development projects, implementation of quota for disabled people and provision of free 300 units of electricity.

Fishing is a major source of income in Gwadar and livelihoods of thousands of locals are attached with this industry.

Sensing the gravity of situation, PM Khan tweeted earlier on Sunday, “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

Apart from that, reports suggest that PM and Sanjrani discussed the proposed legislation in the upcoming Senate session likely on the coming Monday and National Assembly session on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, PM’s Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan told the media that federal cabinet would discuss the options to end horse-trading in Senate polls.

He said that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will give a detailed briefing to the federal cabinet about the changes that needed to be made to the constitution to “end the menace of horse-trading once and for all in the elections of the upper house of the Parliament.”

The upcoming sessions of the two houses of Parliament are also expected to hold fiery debates on Sialkot lynching incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sadiq Sanjrani Imran Khan Abdul Qadir Saifullah Niazi fishermen of Gwadar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories