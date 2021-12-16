PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Three days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to have taken notice of the “very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar,” the premier, Wednesday, held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani ostensibly to discuss this issue.

Sanjrani called on Khan at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Senate chief was accompanied by two senators —Saifullah Niazi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Abdul Qadir.

A brief official statement issued after the meeting said matters related to legislation and parliamentary affairs were discussed in the meeting. The PM wants the Senate chief to play his role in addressing the grievances of the fishermen in Gwadar, it is learnt.

Following this development, the chairman Senate is expected to visit Gwadar soon to allay the concerns of Gwadar fishermen, a cabinet member said, on the condition of anonymity.

Sanjrani, who belongs to Balochistan, is regarded as an influential figure in the province’s politics. He is said to be instrumental in the resolution of a ‘mega’ political crisis in the province and the elevation of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as Chief Minister in October this year. Like Sanjrani, Qadir is also elected on Balochistan seat in Senate.

PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Thousands of people staged a massive sit-in that continued for almost a month in Gwadar mainly against illegal fishing trawlers, which, they said, were destroying their livelihoods.

Their other major demands, out of the total 19 demands, included: removal of Gwadar Development Authority director-general, deputy commissioner Gwadar and assistant commissioner Pasni, grant of freedom for fishermen to go to sea, closure of wine shops in Gwadar, elimination of interference in cross-border trade with Iran, establishment of a university in Gwadar, appointments on empty seats of education department’s non-teaching staff, provision of clean drinking water, priority to locals on jobs for development projects, implementation of quota for disabled people and provision of free 300 units of electricity.

Fishing is a major source of income in Gwadar and livelihoods of thousands of locals are attached with this industry.

Sensing the gravity of situation, PM Khan tweeted earlier on Sunday, “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

Apart from that, reports suggest that PM and Sanjrani discussed the proposed legislation in the upcoming Senate session likely on the coming Monday and National Assembly session on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, PM’s Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan told the media that federal cabinet would discuss the options to end horse-trading in Senate polls.

He said that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will give a detailed briefing to the federal cabinet about the changes that needed to be made to the constitution to “end the menace of horse-trading once and for all in the elections of the upper house of the Parliament.”

The upcoming sessions of the two houses of Parliament are also expected to hold fiery debates on Sialkot lynching incident.

