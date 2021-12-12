ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,830
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,049
28824hr
Sindh
477,869
Punjab
443,839
Balochistan
33,531
Islamabad
108,117
KPK
180,661
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

  • Says will speak to CM Balochistan about the issue
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the "very legitimate demands" of Gwadar's fishermen, saying strong action will be taken against illegal trawling in the area.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers," the premier said in a Twitter post.

"Will also speak to CM Balochistan," the tweet added.

The fishermen in Gwadar had been protesting against the devastating impact of illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The protesters, led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan gen­­eral secretary of Ja­­m­a­at-i-Islami, have vowed to continue their campaign till the achievement of their demands.

Fishing near Gwadar: Foreign trawlers not granted permission: Ali Zaidi

In July, the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed that fishing was the only source of income for the people of the coastal areas.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi informed the committee that bad weather forced the trawlers to come near the Gwadar port area, but no permission had been granted by the concerned authorities for fishing in the area.

He assured the committee to take up the matter at the appropriate level for resolution of the complaint as early as possible.

gwadar port CPEC fishing boat Gwadar illegal fishing

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Read more stories