PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the "very legitimate demands" of Gwadar's fishermen, saying strong action will be taken against illegal trawling in the area.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers," the premier said in a Twitter post.

"Will also speak to CM Balochistan," the tweet added.

The fishermen in Gwadar had been protesting against the devastating impact of illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The protesters, led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan gen­­eral secretary of Ja­­m­a­at-i-Islami, have vowed to continue their campaign till the achievement of their demands.

Fishing near Gwadar: Foreign trawlers not granted permission: Ali Zaidi

In July, the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed that fishing was the only source of income for the people of the coastal areas.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi informed the committee that bad weather forced the trawlers to come near the Gwadar port area, but no permission had been granted by the concerned authorities for fishing in the area.

He assured the committee to take up the matter at the appropriate level for resolution of the complaint as early as possible.