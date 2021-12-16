ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
FBR abolishes ICDC condition for units located in tribal areas

Sohail Sarfraz 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken away the condition of Installed Capacity Determination Certificate (ICDC) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Department of Industries for the industrial units located in the erstwhile tribal areas.

On Wednesday, the FBR has empowered the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue to determine the capacity of the installed machinery by the industrial units located in the erstwhile tribal areas.

The FBR has issued circular number 4 of 2021, here on Wednesday.

According to the circular, the FBR has revoked the condition of the ICDC from the KP Department of Industries or Ministry of Industries.

The FBR said that reportedly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Department of Industries has sown its inability to issue ICDC as required under circular number 3 of 2021 as stated by certain industrial units of the Fata/Pata in their representation to the board.

Hence, taking into account the ground reality and to facilitate the Fata/Pata domiciled industrial units, the condition of acquiring ICDC as required under circular number 3 of 201 is done away with immediate effect. Henceforth, the Commissioner Inland Revenue (CIR) concerned will determine the capacity of the installed machinery. The remaining portion of the circular will remain operative.

Moreover, in order to streamline the process of import of raw material and its consumption, the FBR has also specified the following timelines:

(i) Circular 9 of 2021 — Revocation of Detention Order issued by the Collector Customs, Peshawar: On an application filed by the importer with the Office of the CIR concerned accompanied with all relevant documents and details, the CIR will complete the verification process through physical visits of the manufacturing premises and issue a Revocation letter (or otherwise) within six working days.

In case, the application is not filed within five days of the receipt of the “Detention Order’’ by the importer, the CIR concerned may issue a speaking order within seven working days, thereby excluding the defaulting manufacturer/importer from the concessions put forth in the various Circulars. The CIR, concerned will ensure the monthly stock-taking of the raw materials consumed by the manufacturing units and file a monthly report by the 10th of each month to the Board.

Circular 5 of 2021 — Consumption Certificates: The Fata/Pata domiciled manufacturer will apply with the CIR concerned within ten days of consumption of raw material for the issuance a Consumption Certificate (GD wise) along with all documents and evidences detailed in Para 3 of Circular 05 of 2021.The CIR concerned shall take a decision of issuing the Consumption Certificate within 30 working days from the day the taxpayer applies.

(iii) Circular 13 of 2021 — Exemption Certificate for import of industrial inputs/machinery by the Fata/Pata resident manufacturers.

The CIR concerned shall ensure issuance/rejection of the exemption certificate within seven working days of the receipt of application.

In case, the exemption certificate is not issued or rejected by the concerned CIR, the taxpayer shall within seven working days apply to the CCIR, RTO Peshawar for redressal of grievance, which will be addressed within seven days of receipt of the application in the CCIR’s office.

It is essential that the concerned Commissioner maintains a close liaison with Collector Custom, Peshawar and receives details of Detention Orders of the raw materials issued by the Collectorate so that a systemic and coordinated effort to enforce the writ of law is ensured, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR FATA industrial units PATA ICDC

