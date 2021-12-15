ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Arabica coffee climbs on crop concerns, sugar slips

  • March London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,707 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar fell 1% to 19.46 cents per lb
  • March arabica coffee was up 0.6% to $2.3860 per lb
Reuters 15 Dec 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market buoyed by crop concerns in several major producing countries, while sugar prices weakened.

Coffee

March arabica coffee was up 0.6% to $2.3860 per lb at 1200 GMT, but remained well below last week's 10-year high of $2.5235.

Commerzbank said in a note that adverse weather in Brazil and Colombia had dented prospects for next year's crops, while in Vietnam ageing trees were likely to show lower yields.

"It would not surprise us therefore if coffee prices were not to have peaked just yet," the bank said.

March robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,311 a tonne.

Arabica coffee edges up as Brazil currency recovers ground

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 1% to 19.46 cents per lb.

Dealers said rains in the key Center-South region of Brazil may improve the outlook for next year's cane crop.

"The incoming rains in the Center-South will support crop growth and boost soil moisture," weather service Maxar said in a report issued late Tuesday.

March white sugar fell 1.1% to $505.20 a tonne.

A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules.

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,707 pounds a tonne.

A total of 29,900 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE December London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

March New York cocoa was down 0.2% at $2,499 a tonne.

