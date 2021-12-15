CBOT wheat may break $7.65-3/4 and fall more

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $7.65-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $7.52-1/4.

The contract broke a support at $7.76-3/4.

The break confirmed a continuation of the downtrend towards $7.30-3/4, the 100% projection level of a wave C from $8.22-3/4.

A bearish flag has been confirmed, suggesting the target of $7.30-3/4 as well.

The next support will be at $7.65-3/4, which is expected to be broken under the second attack by bears. A break above $7.76-3/4, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $7.87-1/2.

On the daily chart, wheat has broken a rising trendline and a support at $7.80. It is heading towards $7.50-3/4.

