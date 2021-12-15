ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.05%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.83%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.63%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.85%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.12%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.81%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.46%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.71%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.06%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (15.56%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 145.9 (3.31%)
BR30 18,584 Increased By 1141.5 (6.54%)
KSE100 44,326 Increased By 1079.6 (2.5%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may break $7.65-3/4 and fall more

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $7.65-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $7.52-1/4.

The contract broke a support at $7.76-3/4.

The break confirmed a continuation of the downtrend towards $7.30-3/4, the 100% projection level of a wave C from $8.22-3/4.

A bearish flag has been confirmed, suggesting the target of $7.30-3/4 as well.

The next support will be at $7.65-3/4, which is expected to be broken under the second attack by bears. A break above $7.76-3/4, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $7.87-1/2.

On the daily chart, wheat has broken a rising trendline and a support at $7.80. It is heading towards $7.50-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may break $7.65-3/4 and fall more

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories