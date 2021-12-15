ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.55%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12%)
FCCL 18.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.89%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.01%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.47%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.91%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (11.82%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.21%)
TELE 14.76 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.27%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (13.33%)
BR100 4,542 Increased By 136.6 (3.1%)
BR30 18,572 Increased By 1128.7 (6.47%)
KSE100 44,235 Increased By 988.3 (2.29%)
KSE30 17,423 Increased By 378.6 (2.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
US wheat eases as better supply outlook weighs

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday, dragged down by expectations of large incoming crop supplies, with corn also off gains in the previous sessions, although soybeans were marginally higher.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.4% to $7.84 a bushel at 0320 GMT, and the most-active corn contract was also down 0.1% at $5.90 a bushel.

Soybeans edged up 0.04% to $12.60 a bushel, after gaining over 1% on Tuesday tracking strong soymeal futures.

Despite expectations of larger supplies from places such as Australia, broader market issues could lift grain prices in the next six months, said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"You have high fertiliser prices and a lot of issues with the global supply chain which is not being resolved," he said.

"So there will be tightness in the market, you'll see a lot of jumpiness in response to events."

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender, European traders said in initial assessments on Tuesday.

An importer group in the Philippines is also tendering to purchase up to 220,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soymeal ad corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soyoil and wheat futures, traders said.

Wheat

