ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.21%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
BYCO 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.67%)
FCCL 18.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.89%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.85%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.79%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.02%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.81%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.07%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.29%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.85%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (13.89%)
BR100 4,541 Increased By 135.6 (3.08%)
BR30 18,587 Increased By 1143.8 (6.56%)
KSE100 44,247 Increased By 1000.3 (2.31%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 382.4 (2.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
CBOT soybeans may test $12.68-1/4

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may test a resistance at $12.68-1/4 per bushel, a break above could open the way towards $12.80-3/4 to $12.96-3/4 range.

The unexpected rise on Tuesday signals a continuation of the wave c towards $12.80-3/4, its 61.8% projection level. A bearish wedge turned bullish due to this rise.

Once confirmed, the wedge will suggest a target of $13.22-1/4. The confirmation will be when the contract breaks $12.68-1/4.

Key support is at $12.39-1/2, a break below could cause a fall towards $12.14-1/4. On the daily chart, the wave c from $12.14-1/4 may have a complex structure.

The consolidation around $12.51-1/2 is regarded as the second part of this wave. The third part has just started, developing towards $12.94-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

