ANL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.81%)
ASC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.67%)
FCCL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.04%)
FFBL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.49%)
GGGL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.11%)
GGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.19%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.41%)
NETSOL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.44%)
PACE 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
POWER 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PRL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.5%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.34%)
TRG 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.52%)
UNITY 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.93%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.44%)
BR100 4,460 Increased By 54.7 (1.24%)
BR30 18,002 Increased By 559 (3.2%)
KSE100 43,680 Increased By 433.2 (1%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 158.6 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Drop in temperature: ICT, KP witness significant decrease in dengue cases

15 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: With the drop in temperature, the dengue virus cases have also witnessed a significant decrease across the country especially, in the federal capital, Islamabad, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

No dengue case has been reported in the KP over the past 24 hours, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported one dengue virus case in the past 24 hours. According to district health officer Islamabad, one dengue virus case was detected in rural area of the federal capital over the past 24 hours.

The ICT during the ongoing year has reported a total 4,621 dengue cases, of which 2,629 cases in the rural areas and 1,992 cases in the urban areas. Islamabad has also reported 21 dengue virus deaths, of which 14 in the rural areas and seven in the urban areas.

During the year, KPK has reported a total 10,529 dengue virus cases and 10 deaths. Similarly, according to official data, in Sindh, a total 441 dengue virus cases were detected in the past two weeks, while the mosquito-borne viral disease claimed three lives in five days.

Dengue virus cases have also seen a significant drop in Punjab as in the past 24 hours. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, 19 dengue cases were confirmed across the province.

Out of 19 dengue cases, 13 cases were reported in Lahore, one each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, so far this year, 157 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab.

At least 26,021 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the Punjab province, while 18,367 were reported in Lahore. At present, a total of 291 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 218 patients were in Lahore hospitals, while 73 patients were in other districts of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ICT dengue cases dengue virus deaths

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Drop in temperature: ICT, KP witness significant decrease in dengue cases

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories