Drop in temperature: ICT, KP witness significant decrease in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: With the drop in temperature, the dengue virus cases have also witnessed a significant decrease across the country especially, in the federal capital, Islamabad, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

No dengue case has been reported in the KP over the past 24 hours, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported one dengue virus case in the past 24 hours. According to district health officer Islamabad, one dengue virus case was detected in rural area of the federal capital over the past 24 hours.

The ICT during the ongoing year has reported a total 4,621 dengue cases, of which 2,629 cases in the rural areas and 1,992 cases in the urban areas. Islamabad has also reported 21 dengue virus deaths, of which 14 in the rural areas and seven in the urban areas.

During the year, KPK has reported a total 10,529 dengue virus cases and 10 deaths. Similarly, according to official data, in Sindh, a total 441 dengue virus cases were detected in the past two weeks, while the mosquito-borne viral disease claimed three lives in five days.

Dengue virus cases have also seen a significant drop in Punjab as in the past 24 hours. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, 19 dengue cases were confirmed across the province.

Out of 19 dengue cases, 13 cases were reported in Lahore, one each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, so far this year, 157 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab.

At least 26,021 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the Punjab province, while 18,367 were reported in Lahore. At present, a total of 291 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 218 patients were in Lahore hospitals, while 73 patients were in other districts of Punjab.

