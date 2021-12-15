Release of funds to local bodies: LHC issues notices to AGP, AG Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan and the Advocate General Punjab for December 23 in a petition seeking court directions for release of development funds of local bodies.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over Local Government Amendment Ordinance 2021 and declared some of the sections in the ordinance as unconstitutional and directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to appear before the court in person on next hearing.

Earlier, the secretary local bodies informed the court that an amended Local Bodies Ordinance 2021 has been approved and submitted the copy of ordinance before the court.

The court, however, observed, the representatives of the local bodies could not be restrained from using budgetary development funds approved by the house.

The court held that the representatives could approach the court against chief office if he refused to release the approved funds.

