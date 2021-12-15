7 truckloads of relief goods handed over to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Khadija Welfare Trust on Tuesday handed over seven truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham Border here on Tuesday. Mufti Tariq Masood of Khadija Welfare Trust and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin handed over the relief goods to the Raees of Afghanistan Emarat-e-Islami, Mohammad Nasim Ahmadi at Torkham Border, Ladikotal in Khyber district.

The relief goods included blankets, quilts, daily use items and edibles. Muhammad Nasim Ahmadi said over one million children in Afghanistan were faced with food scarcity and other problems urging upon the United Nations and other countries to provide maximum relief goods to Afghans in this hour of need.

Ahmadi further said Pakistan always stood by its Afghan brethren for which the Afghan government was thankful to Pakistan. The head of Khadija Welfare Trust, Mufti Tariq Masood said “we have offered seven truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan to minimize the sufferings of Afghan brethren.”

