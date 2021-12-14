ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
NETSOL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.4%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.23%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.1 (0.79%)
BR30 17,155 Increased By 402.8 (2.4%)
KSE100 42,993 Increased By 116.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,961 Increased By 281.1 (1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
US oil neutral in $70.79-$72.39 range, with downside bias

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $70.79-$72.39 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $73.38.

The failures suggest the formation of a flat or double-top.

The former would mean a completion of the correction around $70.79 while the latter suggests a deep drop towards $67.20.

A break below $70.79 is likely to be followed by a drop to $69.80. The double-top will be confirmed once oil falls to this level.

A break abve $72.39, which seems unlikely, would open the way towards $73.38-$74.98 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed a few times to break a resistance at $73.13.

The multiple failures suggest the completion of a pullback towards the rising trendline.

Oil may drop into the support zone of $67.03-$69.36.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

