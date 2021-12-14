ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.26%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.97%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.63%)
NETSOL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.59%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.77%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.71%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
TRG 94.85 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (6.25%)
UNITY 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.67%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.5 (0.75%)
BR30 17,153 Increased By 400.7 (2.39%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 108.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,955 Increased By 275.6 (1.65%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Spot gold may fall into $1,769-$1,778 range; bounce set to end

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,769 to $1,778 per ounce, following its second failure to break a resistance at $1,789.

The current wave c looks too weak to overcome the barrier at $1,789 and travel to $1,805. It may end around $1,789.

The purpose of the wave a and the wave c seems to be driving two pullback towards a rising trendline.

A rise above $1,793 could signal the extension of the wave c towards $1,805.

Spot gold may revisit $1,876.90; pullback surprisingly shallow

The upside could be rather limited, if gold manages to rise towards $1,805, as the drop from $1,876.90 adopted a five-wave mode, which suggests an extension of the downtrend below $1,761.

On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed, as gold is consolidating around $1,781.

Even though it remains above this support, a bullish target at $1,803 has to be temporarily aborted due to the weakness of the market.

A drop below the Dec. 10 low of $1,768.70 could signal the continuation of the downtrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

