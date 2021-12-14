PMC announces results of Dec 2021 NLE Step 1– Medical session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Monday, announced the results of the December 2021 session of the National Licensing Examination (NLE Step 1– Medical).

The National Medical Authority announced the results of the NLE Step 1 (Medical) held earlier this month. The NLE Step 1 (Medical) had a total of 11,506 candidates appeared for the examination across the country, which were simultaneously held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Islamabad from the 1st to the 6th of December 2021.

Out of 11,506 candidates who appeared in the examination,8,069 graduates were from national medical colleges of Pakistan, of which 7,233 passed the NLE Step 1(Medical),which is 89.64 percent of the local candidates.

While out of 11,506 candidates who appeared in the examination,3,437 graduates were from foreign medical colleges, of which 1,137 passed the NLE Step 1(Medical),which is 33.08 percent. The details of the top three national positions holders of NLE Step 1 (Medical) December 2021 are as follows: Shafqat Ali from CMH Lahore Medical College with a score of 88.50 percent got 1st position.

Abbas from Sindh Medical College, Karachi with a score of 87.50 percent got 2nd position and Kamal Uddin Azam from Kabir Medical College, Peshawar and Ayeza Nadeem Butt from Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore, jointly with 86.50 percent marks got 3rd position.

From among the foreign graduates attempting the NLE Step 1 (Medical) December 2021,AmanUllah from Yichun University School of Medicine, China topped with a score of 81 percent.

A complete list of national and international medical colleges with the number of graduates attempting the NLE Step 1 (Medical) from each institution and the number of candidates passing the examination is now available on the PMC website.

The results of the Pakistani graduates are heartening and qualifying the NLE is a fair indicator of the level of clinical training imparted in the colleges producing a high percentage of successful results.

The Commission congratulates all the qualified graduates and welcomes them as medical practitioners on issuance of the full licenses on completion of the house job trainings.

The result of foreign graduates has once again highlighted concerns of the Commission as to the quality of education and especially clinical training being offered by many foreign medical colleges specially in the non-English speaking countries where there has been a mushroom growth of medical colleges offering offshore medical programs based on a curriculum, which does not follow the locally-recognised qualification for obtaining a license in these foreign countries.

The PMC has time and time again stressed upon the importance of quality education and proper clinical training to pursue a career in medicine in Pakistan.

