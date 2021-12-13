ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
US natural gas futures up nearly 4% on soaring European prices

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

US natural gas futures rose almost 4% to a fresh one-week high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher demand next week than previously expected and an 11% jump in European gas prices that should keep US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Gas prices in Europe soared to their highest since hitting a record in early October on rising demand expectations and renewed concerns that Russia will hold back gas exports to Europe over delays to the startup of Gazprom PAO's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that gas is unlikely to flow through Nord Stream 2 if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine.

Front-month gas futures was up 14.8 cents, or 3.8%, to $4.073 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EST (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 3 for a second day in a row.

US natural gas eases ahead of storage report with slide in European prices

Before the latest price increase, speculators had cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their lowest since June 2020 on expectations the United States will have more than enough gas for the winter heating season.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

US futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about 10 times higher than US futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States.

Looking ahead, many analysts said milder-than-normal weather expected in the coming weeks will allow US utilities to leave enough gas in storage to cause stockpiles to reach above-normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time storage would be at above-normal levels since April.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the US Lower 48 states has averaged 96.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, putting it on track to top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.3 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $38 per mmBtu in Europe and $35 in Asia, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

