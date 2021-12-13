ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.15%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.77%)
BR100 4,400 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 17,212 Decreased By -137 (-0.79%)
KSE100 43,211 Decreased By -185.1 (-0.43%)
KSE30 16,813 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; FOMC meeting in focus

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese equities rose on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight technology stocks tracking last week's strong finish on Wall Street, although caution ahead of a US central bank meeting capped gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 1% to 28,711.46 by 0208 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.4% to 1,983.37.

Wall Street's S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday, despite a strong consumer price print strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy.

Japanese shares rebound as Omicron fears recede

The measured reaction suggested much is already priced in on policy, while some analysts said supply-chain issues behind the price rise were likely easing.

"Investors got a relief from the positive response of the US stock market to the consumer prices data, which is why the Japanese market advanced today," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But this trend may not continue after today as investors may turn cautions as the await the outcome of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting later in the week."

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest gained 0.99% and 2.67%, respectively, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries rose 1.67%. Global technology startup investor SoftBank Group gained 1.45%.

Orix Corp rose 2% after local media reported the financial services group has decided to sell software business Yayoi to US private equity firm KKR & Co for about 240 billion yen ($2.12 billion).

Tokyo-based lender Shinsei Bank fell 0.53% after online financial group SBI Holdings succeeded in raising its stake in the bank to 47.77% from about 20% previously.

Tokio Marine Holdings, up 2.94%, was the best performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Murata Manufacturing, rising 2.38%.

Recruit Holdings, down 2.76%, was the worst performer among the top 30 Topix names, followed by Toyota Motor , which lost 1.66%.

Japanese equities

