ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.27%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.76%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.55%)
TRG 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.03%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,233 Decreased By -115.7 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,239 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,829 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

APP Updated 13 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Pakistani athletes are all set to participate in the Olympics Winter Games scheduled to be held in Beijing, China from February 4 to February 20 next year.

The sports minister along with president and secretary-general of Pakistan Olympic Committee are also likely to attend the games. This would be Pakistan’s fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes are working hard to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games, according to official sources here on Sunday.

A male and female are participating in cross-country skiing while a skier will take part in Alpine skiing. In a message, President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Arif Hasan said, “I think Beijing Olympics are going to be a fantastic opportunity for the athletes not only as far as the performance is concerned but also to get to know each, to work with each other, to understand each other and to contribute towards developing a more harmonious atmosphere as far as the world is concerned.”

Olympics diplomatic boycott: Beijing warns US will ‘pay the price’

The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted by the Chinese capital Beijing. After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

For the first time, the Winter Olympics will be hosted by a city that previously hosted the Summer Olympics; four existing indoor venues that were originally constructed for the 2008 Games, as well as the Beijing National Stadium (which will host the opening and closing ceremonies), will be used.

Olympics Winter Games Pakistani athletes Syed Arif Hasan Olympics Games

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories